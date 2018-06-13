HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person was killed Tuesday evening after being shot by a neighbor during an argument, deputies tell KHOU 11 News.
The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Highwind Bend Lane.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two neighbors got into a fight over a car parked in the street. One neighbor then allegedly shot the other in the abdomen.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to deputies, several witnesses were detained.
Further details in the case as well as any potential charges have not yet been announced by the sheriff's office.
