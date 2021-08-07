HCSO: Driver flees after crash that killed woman in Crosby

Anyone with information about the driver who fled can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CROSBY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a deadly crash on FM 2100 in Crosby overnight.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday just north of the high school there.

Deputies arrived and found a woman who was driving a Kia was ejected from her car. She died at the scene.

Investigators believe she was involved in a wreck with a Ford Explorer. Witnesses said the driver of the Ford initially stayed at the scene, but he soon left in a blue pickup truck.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

Deputies said the man who left the scene would likely face criminal charges when he is tracked down.

Anyone with information about the driver who fled can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.