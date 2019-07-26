HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and opening fire on a deputy, putting a northwest Harris County neighborhood on alert, is in custody after a lengthy search.

Captain J. D. Philpot said deputies were called to a home in the 13600 block of Vickston Lane for a domestic violence call early Friday morning.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy knocked on the door and was allowed into the home. That's when the suspect fired a shotgun through a bedroom door. The deputy returned fire, and the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies asked the public to lock their doors and stay alert for the man, who was on the run for nearly three hours.

Deputies put out a description of the man, warning the public that he may be armed. During the search it wasn't known if the man was wounded by the deputy's bullets.

Witness video showed the man jumping over a fence in one backyard, assisted by a trampoline.

A K-9 unit later found the man wounded and hiding. He's now being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach and at last check was expected to survive.

The woman suffered multiple injuries from the assault and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The deputy involved was not hurt but was shaken, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the man's identity at this time.

