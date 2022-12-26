HPD: Arguments leads to off-duty HCSO deputy being among 2 shot near Uptown

HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien said the off-duty deputy was not working an extra job or security during the shooting.

HOUSTON — An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is in fair condition after being shot in southwest Houston, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The off-duty deputy was one of two people shot following an altercation. Houston police said the second person is currently in critical condition.

The shooting happened early Monday morning on Schumacher Lane near Chimney Rock Road and Richmond Avenue.

Police said the off-duty deputy was having a conversation with a woman when a man drove up to them and confronted them. The argument then escalated into the two men exchanging gunfire. The woman was not injured, according to HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

First responders were able to provide life-saving measures and transport both of them to the hospital.

"We often don't like to come to these scenes, but this is the best outcome we can get," Tien said.

Police confirmed the three people knew each other and that the off-duty deputy was on his own time and not working any extra security or employment when the shooting happened.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene and police confirmed multiple shots were fired. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.