HCSO deputy injured in crash during chase on Katy Freeway feeder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy was taken to the hospital overnight Saturday after he was involved in a crash during a chase.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was pursuing a suspect on the Katy Freeway feeder near Fry Road and when he attempted to make a U-turn in the intersection, another vehicle T-boned him.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries to his leg and cuts to his face from broken glass from his car window. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect the deputy was pursuing was later stopped and taken into custody.

