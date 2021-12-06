x
Crime

Harris County sergeant beaten, sexually assaulted by jail inmate, HCSO confirms

“The brutal attack of our Sheriff’s Office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Harris County jail

HOUSTON — A female sergeant was attacked and sexually assaulted by an inmate at the Harris County Jail Monday, HCSO confirmed.

They said a 27-year-old inmate attacked the victim in an administrative office on the fifth floor of the 1200 Baker Street jail facility. 

The sergeant was taken to a jail clinic for treatment before being transferred to a local hospital for further medical care and support services.

“The brutal attack of our Sheriff’s Office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Uncovering all the relevant facts related to this alleged assault is a top priority as we seek answers and justice. All our brave employees deserve to feel safe, and we will do everything to protect them. Our team’s immediate focus is offering a range of full support to our team member.”

The name of the inmate hasn't been released yet. 

Check back for more on this developing story. 

