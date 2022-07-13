HCSO deputies shoot, kill suspect in N. Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday shot and killed a suspect in north Harris County after he allegedly pulled out a pistol, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said the incident, which happened in the 15700 block of Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960, happened when members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, including at least two HCSO deputies, attempted to "take enforcement action" on the suspect.
He said the suspect pulled out a pistol, prompting the two HCSO deputies two fire their weapons. The suspect died at the scene, according to Gonzalez.
No law enforcement injuries were reported.
