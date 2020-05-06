HCSO: Teen pistol-whipped, dog killed during violent home invasion

Deputies say one of the teens had been pistol-whipped and the family's dog was shot and killed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenage brothers were found hiding under a trailer after a scary, violent home invasion in northwest Harris County overnight.

This happened around midnight early Friday in the 6900 block of Romona Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said a 19-year-old was sitting and hanging out on a porch when he was approached by masked suspects who pistol-whipped him and forced him to take him to his family’s home.

The suspects then robbed the family’s home taking cash and a car, deputies said. The teen said his parents, girlfriend, sister and younger brother were all inside the residence at the time of the home invasion.

The family members were able to get away after hearing gunshots, but their German shepherd was shot and killed, deputies said.

At some point, the 19-year-old was able to jump out a window and escape. Deputies said he then hid under a trailer with his 12-year-old brother until deputies found them an hour later.

The 19-year-old had been beaten and bleeding from his head. He was transported to a local hospital and will survive. The 12-year-old was not injured.

Deputies said there were at least two suspects and could have been as many as five involved.

Investigators are also not sure if this was random or if the teen had been targeted.

