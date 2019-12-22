KATY, Texas — The search is on for a suspect who allegedly shot a barber shop employee Saturday evening in Katy.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 23900 block of Franz Road. They said a customer apparently shot the employee during an argument over his son’s haircut.
The employee was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Deputies are searching for a gray 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
