HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a child was injured by flying glass during a drive-by shooting Friday night in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said the incident started between two men at a gas station in the 13900 block of the Eastex Freeway and led to both of them chasing each other. They said the two men fired multiple shots at the gas station and left the scene.

The two men were arrested. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown.

