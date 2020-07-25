HCSO: Barricaded suspect intentionally sets home on fire while still inside

Harris County deputies believe the suspect may have shot himself after setting the fire.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a suspect barricaded inside a home intentionally set the home on fire during a standoff with SWAT.

This scene, which is in the 6800 block of FM 1942, is still active. Investigators believe the suspect may still be inside the home and may have shot himself after setting the fire.

The standoff started Friday at about 9:30 p.m.

Harris County deputies said the suspect's sister called 911 after the two got into an altercation and the suspect pulled out a weapon.

Deputies responded and when they attempted to approach the suspect's home, he reportedly fired a shot. Deputies retreated and called SWAT.

At this point, the suspect's sister was able to get out of the house. The suspect's father was also inside the home at the time and was able to escape.

When SWAT made it to the scene they attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. They then attempted to get inside the suspect's home after getting a warrant, but as they moved closer to the house, they noticed a fire.

SWAT continued to make contact with the suspect but then heard more gunshots coming from the home.

The fire started to grow larger and the home became fully engulfed.

Investigators believe the suspect is dead inside the home.

Deputies said they have dealt with this suspect in the past. It was reported that he was involved in a terroristic threat where weapons were recovered.

Deputies said they tried to get the suspect mental help.

This is a developing story and we have a crew on scene gathering more information.

Press briefing from Lt. B. Schields on incident in 6800 block of FM 1942 in Baytown #hounews https://t.co/V3DntF2XM1 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 25, 2020