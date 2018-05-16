HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two other teens wounded in west Harris County Tuesday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9 p.m. to a call of a shooting at a residence located in at Copper Crossing Court and Brookhill Crossing.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old had been shot with a handgun outside their residence.

Deputies said one was shot in the ankle, and the other was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Cy-Fair Hospital.

Deputies detained two other juveniles not far from the shooting in a car matching that of the suspect. Deputies said the incident appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

© 2018 KHOU