HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in north Harris County, sheriff's officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide division is investigating the deadly shooting, which happened in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing Way. Sheriff's officials said they detained one mail and one female.

HCSO Homicide are investigating the shooting of a male in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing. The male is confirmed deceased. Investigators will release more details when scene permits. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018

HCSO Homicide have one male and one female detained at Gregory Crossing Way. Scene is secure, residents and general public are in no danger. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018

