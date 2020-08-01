CYPRESS, Texas — A 10-year-old was accidentally shot Tuesday night by his 12-year-old friend, according to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.
The incident happened Tuesday evening at a home on Cypress North Houston Road. Officials said the boy was shot by a long rifle while the two friends were playing with the gun.
The boy was transported to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center. Deputies said he is in surgery and is expected to survive.
