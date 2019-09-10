HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating what appears to be a deadly road rage shooting in west Harris County.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 19400 block of Spanish Needle, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded and found a man in his 40s with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second man, determined to be the shooter, was detained at the scene and taken into custody for an interview.

So far charges have not been filed in the case, and no names have been released.

