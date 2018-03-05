HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man was killed and two other adults were wounded in a triple shooting Wednesday night, deputies say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched just after 9 p.m. to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of Cromwell in northeast Harris County.

Details are limited at this time.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that three adults had been shot, two males and one female. Deputies said one of the men later died.

Deputies did not say what led to the shooting and are interviewing witnesses now.

