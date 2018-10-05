HOUSTON -- A man was arrested and charged Thursday for making a terroristic threat against Houston Community College.

Luis Antonio Rivera, 21, is charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. He appeared in a probable cause court early Friday morning.

According to police, Rivera allegedly posted the threat under the name Elijah Eli Saltibanez on Facebook that read,“I will attack and shoot everyone and kill everyone in hcc Central campus in May 7 2018 I will kill everyone including students and teachers are gonna die and also I will kill the hcc police department.”

Authorities say additional threats were allegedly posted against President Donald Trump and students in local school districts.

Houston Community College’s Central Campus was closed for two days this week due to the threat. HCC released a statement Thursday night saying, in part, "HCC remains vigilant and responds thoroughly whenever any reports of a concerning nature are received and, as always, will be proactive in the safety of our campuses. We want to thank the many agencies that were involved in responding to this threat and remind everyone if you see something, say something."

Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

