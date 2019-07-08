HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on an aggravated sexual assault charge of a child.

Houston police say Joe Herrera, 27, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from an incident in March.

Investigators say Herrera sexually assaulted a child in the 8800 block of Forest Hollow Drive in Houston.

Herrera, is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black short hair. Herrera was last known to be living in the Houston area, but may have fled to Mexico.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

