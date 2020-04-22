Have you seen him? Man accused of assaulting resident, grandmother during burglary

Investigators say the victim's grandmother tried to intervene and was thrown to the ground during the burglary.

HOUSTON — Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public's help locating Timothy Singleton, who is accused of assaulting a resident and their elderly grandmother during a home burglary.

The task force said Singleton is wanted on a warrant for burglary with intent to commit other felony and aggravated assault.

Investigators said this happened on April 15 at a home located in the 800 block of Conklin Street in northwest Houston.

During the break-in, Singleton forced entry into the garage area of the home and assaulted the victim, investigators said. The victim’s elderly grandmother tried to intervene, and he assaulted her by throwing her to the ground.

Singleton is also wanted for a separate aggravated assault case in Harris County.

Singleton is a black male, 31 years old, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, dark hair and a tattoo on his left cheek.

He has multiple tattoos on his neck and may have shaved or cut his hair to alter his appearance. Singleton has two open warrants for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and aggravated assault.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.