HOUSTON — Harris County constables need your help finding the man accused of assaulting a disabled person Friday.

Constables were told that the assault happened in the 2400 block of FM 2920. The victim, who was born with cerebral palsy, said he was giving Matthew Quinones a ride to a collision center to pick up his vehicle. Investigators said while inside, Quinones hit the victim in the back of the head and neck. the victim suffered traumatic head injuries.

Constables are searching for Quinones. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police immediately.

