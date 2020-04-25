Jaydaniel L. Martinez is wanted in connection to a theft committed last year at a northeast Houston bank.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help finding a suspect accused of stealing $110,000 cash from an ATM— and he's only 19 years old.

Jaydaniel L. Martinez is accused of committing felony theft following an incident July 29, 2019.

That's the day police say a bank in the 700 block of Normandy Street in east Houston was burglarized at 4:43 a.m.

Investigators believe Martinez was involved, and a warrant for his arrest became active Thursday.

Police said Martinez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect's arrest should call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on line at the organization's website.

All tips are anonymous, and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.