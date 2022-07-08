Suspect shot, killed after allegedly taking sergeant's Taser, HCSO says

The Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will be involved in the investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant on Friday shot and killed a suspect he was taking into custody after the suspect allegedly took the sergeant's Taser, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Tweet.

Gonzalez said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl Road.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. According to Gonzalez, the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will be involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.