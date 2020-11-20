Sheriff's office sting targets 'porch pirates' in Harris County

Under this new initiative, deputies set up fake packages in neighborhoods hit hard by thieves.

HOUSTON — As the holidays inch closer during a pandemic, online ordering and package deliveries are expected to reach an all-time high this year.

However, the convenience and safety precaution can also put people at risk of thieves.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office recently launched sting operations to stop mail theft.

J. Ureña with HCSO said their goal is to catch people in the act.

Each decoy package contains a tablet or cell phone that will provide real-time location updates.

Ureña said the devices will also take pictures every minute once it senses light.

“It gave us a great opportunity to test our new equipment we want the community to know that we’re out there. We want them to know that we are placing these packages with tracking devices because we want to be transparent with the community and know what we’re doing,” Ureña said.

The sheriff’s office plans more stings heading into the holiday season.

Ureña reminds people that mail theft is a federal crime and anyone found guilty can face fines and up to five years in prison.