HCSO: 18-year-old wanted for deadly shooting in N Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old man accused in a deadly shooting back in February.

Officials said Javier Gonzalez-Arzate is wanted for the shooting death of Angel Hernandez, 20, on Feb. 24 in north Harris County.

HCSO said construction workers found Hernandez's car on fire near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Prairie Avenue around 8 a.m. His body was found nearby.

Investigators said Hernandez had met with Gonzalez-Arzate around 1 a.m. that same morning.

The sheriff's office described Gonzalez-Arzate as around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.