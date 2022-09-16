One dead, another wounded in shooting in north Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female shooting victim has died. The male is in critical condition. They were found shot in a car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in north Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. One of those shooting victims has died.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman first tweeted about it shortly after 6 p.m. He said the victims were found in a car on Airtex Drive in between the North Freeway and Ella Boulevard.

It's not known whether the victims were driving when they were shot or where they were when they were shot.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez would later tweet that the female shooting victim died.

Update to scene on Airtex: the female victim has been confirmed deceased. #HouNews https://t.co/DoGRtolM0m — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 17, 2022

People are asked to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.

