Inmate accused of sexually assaulting Harris County sheriff’s sergeant appears in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man charged with attacking a Harris County sheriff’s sergeant appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Jeremiah Williams, 27, is charged with sexual assault in connection with the incident. The judge set his total bond at $3.5 million for four charges he is facing.

This includes two prior charges and the two new ones for allegedly assaulting that sergeant and attacking her in an administrative office of the jail facility.

He was already in jail for allegedly attacking two other women at a park.

“It sends the message that this is such a dangerous person we don’t want him in the community,” prosecutor Jamie Burro said. “Harris County deserves to be protected from somebody like this. Honestly, the staff at the jail need to be protected from somebody like this.”

If Williams happens to find the money to bond out, the judge has ordered he would be on house arrest.

As Williams appeared in court, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez addressed how the sexual assault took place at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez said the jail inmate was on his housing floor when he went to a scheduled bible study class. At some point during the sessio,n the inmate walked out and entered an office where the female sergeant was and then sexually attacked her.

“We have in my opinion, a bad actor who took advantage of an opening. Saw perhaps a gap in the system and manipulated that to his advantage and at the end of the day, committed a serious and heinous crime,” the sheriff said.

In addition to the criminal investigation. the Harris County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation to improve security.

The sheriff described the incident as a "brutal attack" that has "shaken them to the core."

Watch Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's full press conference below.

Jeremiah Williams charged in previous attacks

A 45-year-old woman told deputies she was running along a trail in the 16500 block of Smithstone Drive in the Copperfield area on Sept. 7 around 8 p.m. when she was struck in the back of the head. The suspect allegedly punched her again in the face and body as the woman fell. That's when he sexually assaulted her, deputies said.

A 27-year-old woman was jogging in the same park a short time later when Williams also allegedly ran up behind her and tackled her to the ground. He placed his hand over her mouth and nose, and the woman kicked and fought him off.

Williams ran off but was later found by deputies in the 6300 block of Bowtrail, not far from the park. He was arrested with the help of Precinct 5 deputy constables.