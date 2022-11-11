HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case

The passenger was reaching across the driver in the truck, firing several shots toward another vehicle when he accidentally shot the hand of the driver, HCSO said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay Road in northwest Harris County.

He said the passenger was reaching across the driver in the truck, firing several shots toward another vehicle when he accidentally shot the hand of the driver.

Everyone involved has been detained. The driver was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one in the other car was reported injured.

