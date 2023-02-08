x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash

The man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning. Precinct 4 deputy constables are searching for the shooter.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials.

The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.

EMS was on scene treating the man. Deputy constables with K-9s were searching the area for the shooter. They’re asking people to avoid the area and if you live nearby, to lock your doors.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

HCSO: 13-year-old girl shot while sleeping during drive-by in NW Harris County

Before You Leave, Check This Out