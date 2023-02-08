Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash

HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials.
The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.
EMS was on scene treating the man. Deputy constables with K-9s were searching the area for the shooter. They’re asking people to avoid the area and if you live nearby, to lock your doors.