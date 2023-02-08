Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash

The man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning. Precinct 4 deputy constables are searching for the shooter.

HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials.

The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.