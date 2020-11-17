Harris County deputy, chase suspect survive separate rollover crashes with only minor injuries

A Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constable was chasing a stolen vehicle when he crashed into an innocent driver at an intersection, police said.

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy constable and two other people survived separate rollover crashes late Monday in the Hobby AIrport area, according to the Houston Police Department.

It was reported about 11:40 p.m.

Investigators said a Precinct 8 deputy constable was trying to stop an allegedly stolen car when the driver refused to pull over.

According to police, the deputy constable chased the vehicle through a red light at Almeda-Genoa and Telephone Roads and inadvertently crashed into a Cadillac that was passing through. Police said the officer's vehicle flipped and the suspect kept driving.

Both the deputy and the Cadillac driver walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators said the suspect the officers were chasing made it about a quarter-mile up the road when they crashed into a fence. Police said the suspect was ejected from the vehicle and the car rolled over him.

He is also expected to survive. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is stable, conscious and breathing.

"Right now, everyone seems like they're going to be fine," HPD Sgt. Rose said.

Houston police are aiding Precinct 8 in the investigation.

It's still unclear why the suspect crashed. Rose said there are indications the suspect was intoxicated.

The suspect is expected to face charges for evading arrests and driving while intoxicated, Rose said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.