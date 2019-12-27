HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are searching for two suspects they said caused a rollover crash Thursday night on the North Freeway.

Officials said the crash happened in the 14100 block of the North Freeway. They said the driver of the other car is injured.

Deputies said the at-fault driver and passenger ran from the scene. They describe the men as two Hispanic males wearing dark-colored clothing. Officials set up a perimeter in search of the suspects Thursday night, but did not find them.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Harris County Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472.

