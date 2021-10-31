Still no arrests made 2 weeks after 3 constable deputies were shot outside Houston club

Constable deputy Garrett is still in the ICU fighting for his life. Kareem Atkins was killed and Darryl Garrett was injured.

HOUSTON — It's been two weeks since three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were shot outside a club in north Houston.

Police are still looking for leads. The reward being offered is $75,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The shooting shocked the community.

The constable deputies were shot outside Club Norte. Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed and deputies Juquaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett were injured.

Since then, Barthen has been released from the hospital. A few days later, the community laid Atkins to rest. Garrett is still in the hospital fighting for his life.

“Even though he is healing and he is talking more, he is still not in the green yet,” Garrett’s fiancé Lajah Richardson said.

Richardson said he lost his kidneys and is going through dialysis. Eventually, he’ll need a transplant but doctors first need his body to heal.

“Their main focus is saving his life and making sure he is healthy. As long as he is healthy, he will be able to get a healthy kidney,” Richardson said.

She said Garrett still doesn’t know about the death of his friend.

“It sucks because he don’t know yet and I just hate that we have to wait so long but everyone is focused on him becoming stronger and getting out of the hospital,” Richardson said.

She said they’re taking it day by day.

“We are taking it one day at a time and that is all we can do at the moment. And we are just letting God do his job. That’s about it,” Richardson said.