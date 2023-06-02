Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy shoots at carjacking suspect at end of chase, officials say

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable shot at a carjacking suspect Monday at the end of a chase in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.

According to authorities, a deputy constable was following a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking.

Three suspects got out of the vehicle along Cypress Station Drive near the North Freeway and the deputy constable followed one of them, officials said.

During the foot chase, the suspect reached into his pants to grab a gun, authorities said. That's when the deputy constable fired his gun, according to Precinct 4 officials.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

According to Air 11 video, the chase appears to have come to an end at the entrance to an apartment complex.