HOUSTON — Harris County Precinct 1 deputies seized dogs from two properties Thursday, including one found severely emaciated in east Harris County.

The dog was rescued from outside a home in the 300 block of De Haven Street. Deputies said no food nor water was given to the dog, and the animal could not get to shelter as it was on a 2- to 3-foot chain.

Deputies also seized a female dog and her three puppies from a home in the 700 block of Dunwick. They said neighbors had not seen anyone go in and out of the property for the last two weeks.

Investigators will determine whether criminal charges will be filed in these cases.

