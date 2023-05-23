'Caught red-handed' | Former Harris County Pct. 1 deputy sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for cocaine conspiracy conviction

What he believed to be 10 kilograms of cocaine was actually fake and part of an undercover

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Pct.1 deputy constable was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Officials said Alexsander S. Reyes, 49, of Huffman, used a marked patrol car to escort a tractor-trailer he believed to contain around 10 kilograms of cocaine in December 2020 with the help of his then-girlfriend.

Reyes was paid $6,000 in cash for the escort, according to the DOJ. They believed it to be cocaine was actually fake and part of an undercover operation.

“Alexsander Reyes was a dirty cop who got caught red-handed and has now been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison,” FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith said.

Reyes and his girlfriend traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana, twice before the escort to deliver a total of $350,000, which the DOJ said was alleged proceeds from narcotics sales.

“While the vast majority of police serve with courage and character, there are sadly a few that choose to dishonor their badges. Ferreting out those bad apples is something we in the Southern District of Texas take seriously so as to ensure the integrity of our criminal justice system," U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdami said.

Reyes' then-girlfriend, Priscilla Yvette Cervantes, 46, was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022 and was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.