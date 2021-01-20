Pct. 4: Six men arrested as part of online sex sting operation

The constable says one of the suspects arrested was a professor/lecturer from New York City visiting a local hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Six men were arrested as part of a recent online sex sting operation conducted by multiple agencies, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Tuesday.

The constable said one of the suspects arrested was a professor/lecturer from New York City visiting a local hospital.

The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce conducted the multi-day operation by having undercover law enforcement officers pose as children online in order to identify and arrest adults willing to travel to meet children for the purposes of sexual activity.

The suspects were charged with online solicitation of a minor. Bond was set at $10,000 for each count against the men arrested except for one who had a prior criminal history. His bond was set at $60,000.

All six men have bonded out.

Herman said they conduct these operations regularly and that another one kicked off Tuesday.

The constable reiterated to parents, that with children spending so much time online during the COVID pandemic, to monitor their internet habits.