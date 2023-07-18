Multiple padlocks, chains found in bedroom where kidnapping victim was held, officials say

Authorities said an 18-year-old victim was held captive and sexually assaulted at a northeast Harris County home for about a month before she was able to escape.

Jose Reyes Jr. and Jaqueline Macias have both been charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case. They're accused of keeping the victim chained up for about a month. According to Constable Mark Herman, Reyes was able to convince the girl to willingly come to his house before she was chained to a bed and sexually abused for about 30 days.

"It seems like the male suspect was able to gain her confidence, met her somewhere and got her to go back willingly," Herman said.

According to prosecutors, the victim moved into the house with the belief that she was going to build a relationship with Reyes. They said they when she tried to leave, she was forced into a bedroom and had her hands and feet bound by Reyes and Macias. They said she was sexually assaulted while she was kept chained and locked in the room.

They said she was able to escape on Sunday night by climbing out of a bedroom window while Reyes and Macias were gone.

Attorneys representing the suspects said the 18-year-old and Reyes knew each other.

"It was not a stranger on stranger. They knew each other very well," attorney Wilvin Carter said. "I hope to get before a jury soon and I will prove my client’s innocence."

"She is presumed innocent. Probably post bond and go home," Macias' attorney Jedrick Burgos said.

Macias and Reyes are married and had a child about two weeks ago, attorneys representing them said. That child was born premature and has remained in the neonatal intensive care unit since being born.

Reyes' bond was set at $100,000 and Macias' bond was set at $50,000. As part of their bond condition, the couple can't have any contact with each other or the victim. They'll also have to wear GPS monitors.

A search warrant was served Monday at the house from which the victim allegedly escaped. Herman said investigators found multiple padlocks and a chain in a bedroom. They said it was consistent with the story the victim told them.

Herman said investigators are working to find out if the victim was ever reported missing.