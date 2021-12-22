Harris County increases patrol for holiday season to combat thefts, burglaries

Deputy constables and the county's district attorney's office are teaming up for their annual Holiday Patrol Initiative to combat crime.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Expect to see more patrol deputies as we approach the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Harris County deputy constables along with the Harris County District Attorney's Office are teaming up for their annual Holiday Patrol Initiative, which adds more deputies on the streets to patrol communities as well as popular retail shopping areas.

“By putting more law enforcement boots on the ground, we will be able to take a proactive approach in fighting crime. Deputies will be distributing crime prevention materials to citizens and seeking out the criminal element to protect our communities,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

It's no surprise that crime trends increase during the holiday season, specifically thefts and burglary to motor vehicles.

Just recently, a woman who was leaving the Target at the 8600 block of Westheimer Road was robbed when a man walked up to her and snatched her purse from her shopping basket.

Herman offers the following holiday safety tips:

Lock your vehicle

Hide packages in the trunk of your vehicle

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not leave electronics in plain sight

Do not carry large sums of cash

Park in well-lit areas

Report suspicious activity