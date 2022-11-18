One suspect shot, another arrested in possible NW Harris Co. home invasion, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. They're searching for other possible suspects.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy shot a suspect accused of a home invasion in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and one other person was arrested. Gonzalez said there is an active search for other suspects.

He said deputies responded to a home invasion call around 7:20 p.m. on Melody Park, which is near Bammel North Houston Road and West Richey Road.

The suspects were still at the scene when deputies arrived and Gonzalez said shots were fired.

No deputies were reported injured during the incident.

An investigation is underway.

