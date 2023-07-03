HCSO: Man in wheelchair hospitalized after W Harris County hit-and-run

The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man in a wheelchair was flown to a hospital Tuesday night after officials said he was hit by a vehicle in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man was going north on Barker Cypress Road near West Little York Road when a vehicle hit the back of his wheelchair, knocking him into the middle of the road. The sheriff's office said the vehicle did not stop to help the man.

Deputies said they got a call reporting the man laying on the road shortly after 8 p.m. It's unclear how long he was there.

The man was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital for treatment.