HOUSTON — Recent deaths associated with alleged drunk driving accidents are a reminder of the huge problem drinking and driving is for authorities in Texas.

It is especially true in Harris County which leads the state in DUI crashes and DUI related deaths.

No one is spared when it comes to who can be a victim of a DWI crash.

Sean Teare, Harris County Assistant District Attorney and chief of the vehicular crimes division said he will go after anyone who may have contribute to an DUI related death.

“We’re an evidence based office and so if the evidence leads us to be able to charge someone else you can rest assured that they’ll be held accountable as well.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Harris County led the way for most DUI involved crashes in 2017 with 2,896.

The next closest is Montgomery County with nearly 494 crashes followed by Fort Bend at 288, Galveston with 247 and and Brazoria with 224.

When it comes to DUI related deaths, TxDOT numbers for 2017 show 151 deaths in Harris County.

That’s about seven times more than any neighboring county in southeast Texas.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 29 percent of all traffic deaths were caused by drunk drivers.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brandon Bolin s strongly suggests the alternative to getting behind the wheel like taxis, Ubers or Lyfts.

“I assure you we’d like you to get to your house versus coming to our house,” Sgt. Bolin said.

He said an average DWI will cost someone up to $15,000 dollars.

He said it includes some serious jail time if they hurt or kill someone because of that bad decision.

