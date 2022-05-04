Harris County Commissioners approve funding to hire more prosecutors and raise salaries

The money from Tuesday’s vote will help fill about 50 existing positions in areas like Domestic Abuse and Sex Crimes, said District Attorney Kim Ogg.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County commissioners voted Tuesday to spend $7.5 million in federal COVID relief dollars to fund prosecutor positions.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said the money from Tuesday’s vote will help fill about 50 existing positions in areas like Domestic Abuse and Sex Crimes.

It also raises the salary for entry-level prosecutors to $87,000.

“We made some headway,” said Ogg, after the vote. “I think the most important thing to understand is that the District Attorney’s Office is critical to the justice system, and as underfunded and understaffed as we have become, we’re in sort of a vicious cycle.”

Law enforcement officers from across Harris County showed up to the meeting to show support for more funding for the DA’s Office.

The four commissioners voted yes on the funding item, while County Judge Lina Hidalgo abstained from the vote.

“The word ‘defunding’ is being thrown around in a theatrical fashion when we know for a fact…you can see the bar graph… the funding has only gone up,” said Hidalgo. “So, out of just intellectual honesty and knowing this issue is being addressed and we’re gonna have another round of theatrics at the next court, I just have to abstain.”

The county is facing a massive criminal court backlog that started when Hurricane Harvey severely damaged the downtown courthouse in 2017, followed by the closure of the courts during the pandemic.

County Administrator David Berry told commissioners on Tuesday that there’s been slow progress on fixing the backlog, but there’s still a long way to go.