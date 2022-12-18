Driving drunk in Harris County? Law enforcement is looking for you

Harris County leaders are putting policies in place to crack down on drunken drivers during the holiday season.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is one of the deadliest times on Harris County roads, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Their office is working collaboratively with law enforcement to crack down on drunken drivers.

"We in law enforcement know that we know how serious of a problem this is,” said Sean Teare with Harris County’s Vehicular Crimes Unit.

Teare said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Jan. 2 is when they see a significant jump in DWI-related fatalities.

"This year, as in past years, we're saturating the area. You’re going to see more law enforcement officers looking specifically for this than you do at any other time of the year," he said.

Numbers show from 2016 to 2021 drivers charged with intoxicated manslaughter in Harris County increased by 17%.

Teare said they’ve implemented several new policies to help ramp up enforcement. He said they have prosecutors working around the clock to help officers process drunken drivers quicker.

"We're going to have a no-tolerance policy on refusing a breath test. You are going to give us the evidence you have in your body whether it's a breath test or it’s a blood test," Teare said.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Office said it made a total of 886 suspected drunk driver arrests this year, some of those repeat offenders.

Their department is joining other local law enforcement agencies kicking off their “Impair Driver Patrol Initiative” this week. They're partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation, Uber and Lyft to provide safe rides home.