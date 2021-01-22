Harris Co. doctor accused of stealing vial of COVID vaccine claims it would have gone to waste

The DA's Office says Dr. Hasan Gokal is charged with theft by a public servant for allegedly stealing a vial of the vaccine containing 10 doses on Dec. 29.

HOUSTON — A former Harris County Public Health doctor is fighting accusations that he stole a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last month.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has charged Dr. Hasan Gokal with theft by a public servant for allegedly stealing a vial of the vaccine containing 10 doses on Dec. 29, according to District Attorney Kim Ogg.

He was fired from Harris County Public Health on Jan. 8.

Dr. Gokal’s attorney, Attorney Paul Doyle said those doses would have gone to waste six hours after the vial was opened. He added that Gokal found people to administer the vaccines to who qualified through acquaintances. It included Gokal’s wife who received the last dose.

The physician has turned himself in and is cooperating.

“He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,” Ogg said. “What he did was illegal, and he’ll be held accountable under the law.”

A week later, prosecutors say the doctor told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee about the theft, who then reported him to supervisors.

After an investigation, the doctor was fired and the case was turned over to the DA’s office.

“Gokal disregarded county protocols in place to ensure vaccine is not wasted but administered to vulnerable populations and front-line workers on a waiting list,” Ogg said in a statement.

“Dr. Gokal is a dedicated public servant who ensured that COVID-19 vaccine dosages that would have otherwise expired went into the arms of people who met the criteria for receiving it," Doyle said in a statement. "Harris County would have preferred Dr. Gokal let the vaccines go to waste and are attempting to disparage this man’s reputation in the process to support this policy. We look forward to our day in court to right this wrong.”

Mishandling vaccine can result in a loss of government funding to the county.

The Class A Misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.