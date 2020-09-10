Suspect wanted after HCSO deputy shot at while working extra job at apartment complex

The HCSO deputy was working extra hours as security for an apartment complex when the shooting happened. Fortunately, the deputy was not injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All hands are on deck to find a suspect who shot at a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who was driving in an unmarked police car Thursday.

Fortunately, the deputy was not injured although his vehicle was hit several times by bullets.

This happened at about 8:40 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Hayes Road.

Investigators said the deputy was working extra hours as security for the apartment complex. While he was making his rounds to make sure all residents were safe, he came in contact with a man. After the two had a brief conversation, the deputy got back in his unmarked police vehicle and drove away.

As he was driving off, an unknown suspect who was standing at the corner of one of the apartment buildings pulled out a gun and started shooting towards the deputy.

The deputy was not able to get a good luck at the gunman but noticed he was wearing a hoodie.

Once caught, the suspect could face charges ranging from attempted capital murder of an officer to aggravated assault.

This a joint investigation between the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this scene to please call your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Westside officers are at 2100 Hayes. HCSO deputy was working an extra job at an apartment complex when suspect(s) fired shots striking his vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/yCMmNvaHlE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 9, 2020