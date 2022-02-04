Suspect makes first court appearance overnight in connection to Harris Co. deputy's death

Joshua Stewart is one of three men charged for the shooting of Dept. Darren Almendarez.

HOUSTON — One of three suspects in the death of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez was in court overnight.

Joshua Stewart, 23, has been charged with capital murder. He's the oldest of the three that've been arrested.

Probable cause was found in Stewart's case.

This court hearing was not a bail hearing, so the judge did not set bond for Stewart.

According to the judge, he's expected to be in trial court on Monday. That's when his bond will be handled.

Note: The following video was uploaded the afternoon of April 1

Investigators say Deputy Almendarez died after he was wounded during a shootout with the men who he confronted Thursday night.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. outside of the Joe V’s grocery store in the 2900 block of FM 1960 in north Harris County.

He and his wife were leaving the store when he saw two men underneath his pickup truck trying to steal his catalytic convertor. According to investigators, Deputy Almendarez told his wife to seek safety as he approached the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the men opened fire on the deputy and he was able to shoot back, wounding two of them.

Almendarez was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other men are facing capital murder charges alongside Stewart: 19-year-old Fredarius Clark and 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Stewart and Clark drove to the same hospital as the deputy Thursday night to get treatment for their gunshot wounds.

Clark is also expected to be in court on Monday.