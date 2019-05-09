HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is from the original story on July 10, 2018.

A Harris County deputy has been indicted in connection with the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old stepson.

Tommy Anderson is charged with making a firearm accessible to a child, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

They say the little boy got the weapon from an unlocked gun case and accidentally shot himself.

The shooting happened on July 10, 2018 at the family's home in Hockley.

Check back for more on this developing story.

