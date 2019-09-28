HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for an alleged car theft suspect who attempted to hit a deputy with a truck, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy pulled out his gun and fired at the truck as it was coming towards him. There is no evidence that the suspect was hit. The deputy was not injured.

This scene started off as a suspicious vehicle call at a car wash in the 17600 block of Kieth Harrow Blvd in west Harris County.

When the deputy arrived at the car wash he discovered a stolen vehicle with two men and a woman inside.

The deputy ordered all three of them to get out of the car and show their hands. One of the men then jumped into a truck parked next to the stolen vehicle and drove in the direction of the deputy, according to investigators.

The deputy fired at the truck, striking it several times. The suspect did not stop.

The other two suspect were detained on scene.

The truck was found abandoned several miles away from the car wash.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect who got away.

This is still an active scene.

