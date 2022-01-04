Harris Co. DA: Convicted killer of Houston police officer scheduled for second death sentence

District Attorney Kim Ogg says Carl Buntion killed Officer James Irby during a traffic stop. He was sentenced to death before, but was granted a second trial.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been given another death sentence for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Attorney Ogg said Carl Wayne Buntion was originally sentenced to death in 1991 for the shooting death of Officer James Irby.

In June 1990, Buntion was riding in a car that was pulled over by Officer Irby. The District Attorney's Office said Buntion left the car and shot Irby in the head while he was talking to the driver. He then shot the officer twice in the back, then opened fire on others while running away.

Buntion was found in a nearby building shortly after.

According to the District Attorney's Office, his first death sentence was dismissed when he was granted a second trial. But Buntion was convicted again for the same capital murder charge in 2012.

District Attorney Ogg announced that he is scheduled to be executed on April 21.

A judge approved prosecutors' request of the sentence during a hearing at the Criminal Justice Center.

“He shot a policeman in the head more than 30 years ago, and it is time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime,” Ogg said. “He robbed Officer Irby of his life and deprived the Irby family of a lifetime of memories with him; it is time for them to have justice.”