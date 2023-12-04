Harris County criminal case backloog reduced by nearly 31,000 cases, DA says

District Attorney Kim Ogg said the criminal case backlog has been slashed by 21% since mid-2021 -- a reduction of nearly 31,000 cases.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that there's been a dramatic reduction in the backlog of criminal cases.

According to Ogg, the criminal case backlog has been slashed by 21% since mid-2021. That's a reduction of nearly 31,000 cases.

The DA's office said they have used multiple tactics to reduce its criminal case backlog, including giving overtime for a triage program that focuses on nonviolent offenses.

In addition to the triage program, the DA's office created a homicide division that also worked overtime to reduce the criminal case backlog. The division included 12 experienced and skilled prosecutors and six experienced investigators.

Ogg said this year, 119 backlogged capital murder cases have been resolved. Sixty-eight of those cases were convicted, six were no-billed, four were acquitted and 41 were dismissed.