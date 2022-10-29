HCSO: Shoplifting suspects charged after one tried to drive over deputies, jumped off bridge

The driver, a 48-year-old man, has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and felony evading arrest.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been charged after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they tried to drive over deputies Saturday.

Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a shoplifting at a Walmart store at the Tomball Parkway near West Road.

The men were found in the store's parking lot and the sheriff's office said they managed to get into a car. A responding deputy fired their weapon when the sheriff's office said the driver accelerated toward them. No one was shot, according to HCSO.

As they fled the parking lot, the driver hit two cars.

The men went on to lead deputies on a chase that ended when the driver crashed into a wall at I-45 and Rankin Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver proceeded to jump off a bridge and broke his leg before he was detained. A passenger has also been detained.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and felony evading arrest.

The passenger, a 40-year-old man, was charged with felony theft due to a prior shoplifting conviction.

No law enforcement was injured during the incident. The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

